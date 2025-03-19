Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152,825 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 5.61% of Cohu worth $69,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 49.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cohu by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

COHU opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

