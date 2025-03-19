Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

