Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CWEN opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4312 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.