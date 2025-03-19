ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.75. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 50,591 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

