Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 23,005 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yardley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 509,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Exelon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

