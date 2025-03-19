Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,811.71 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,840.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,985.29. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

