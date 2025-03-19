Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 851 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of FOX by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

