Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 12,728 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

