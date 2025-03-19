Christopher Mackay Purchases 283,538 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 283,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,239,061.06 ($789,210.87).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 172,703 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$754,712.11 ($480,708.35).
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.
MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.
