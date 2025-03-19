Christopher Mackay Purchases 283,538 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 283,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,239,061.06 ($789,210.87).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 172,703 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.37 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$754,712.11 ($480,708.35).

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend

About MFF Capital Investments

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

(Get Free Report)

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.