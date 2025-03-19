Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

NYSE CMG opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

