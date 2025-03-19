ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $17.98. 21,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 19,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.90.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.