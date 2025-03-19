Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 266,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,393 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

View Our Latest Report on CF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.