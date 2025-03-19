Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,079,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $150.79 and a one year high of $274.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

