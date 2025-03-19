CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
OTCMKTS CZAVF remained flat at $37.15 during trading on Wednesday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.
