CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

OTCMKTS CZAVF remained flat at $37.15 during trading on Wednesday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

