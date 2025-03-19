Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $120,190.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider David M. Chao sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $120,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,370.19. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNTA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,364,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 685,371 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,119,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,744,000 after purchasing an additional 924,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,909,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,623 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 684,391 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after buying an additional 710,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTA. TD Cowen began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

