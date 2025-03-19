C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.18.
About C&C Group
