C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGPZF remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

