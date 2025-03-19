Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 76355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.