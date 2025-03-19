Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE CCIF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. 290,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,927. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Credit Income Fund
In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 18,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $144,993.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,471.16. This trade represents a 147.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
