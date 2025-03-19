Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.
CRDL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.95.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
