Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,578 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.98% of Capri worth $98,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $6,610,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $7,869,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 76.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 321,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

