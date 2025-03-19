Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.08. 9,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 18,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEC. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 46.85%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

