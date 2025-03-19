Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Outlook for DNTH Earnings

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will earn ($3.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.46). The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

DNTH stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $613.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $556,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $542,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 413,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 97,362 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

