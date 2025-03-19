Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates TARA FY2025 Earnings

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TARA opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Protara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,938,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,880,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,030,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,870,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.