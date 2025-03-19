Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.06 and a one year high of C$11.75.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.