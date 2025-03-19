CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 198,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 132,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

CANEX Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

