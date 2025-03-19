Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,332,000 after purchasing an additional 550,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,945 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,433,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,807,000 after purchasing an additional 727,798 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

