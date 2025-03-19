Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Afentra (LON:AET)

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 96 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Tuesday.

Afentra Trading Down 2.7 %

About Afentra

Shares of Afentra stock opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 567.14 and a beta of 0.10. Afentra has a 52-week low of GBX 36.10 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.54 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.70.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

