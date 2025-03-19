Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Reduced by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.30% of Cameco worth $67,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after buying an additional 1,193,266 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,249,000 after buying an additional 839,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,440,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cameco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Glj Research raised their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Cameco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.