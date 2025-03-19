Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Charles Pellerin Buys 530,400 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin purchased 530,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,909,440.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin bought 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,360.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin purchased 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin acquired 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin bought 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin purchased 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.85. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.45 and a 12-month high of C$4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$316.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

