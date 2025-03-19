Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 95 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

