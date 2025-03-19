Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,082. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.