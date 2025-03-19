Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect Cabaletta Bio to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Cabaletta Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.