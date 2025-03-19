BWS Financial Has Positive View of Inter Parfums Q2 Earnings

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 17th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.