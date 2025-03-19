Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.73% of Burlington Stores worth $132,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.67. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

