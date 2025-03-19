Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XT opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $64.26.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.