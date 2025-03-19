Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XT. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period.
NASDAQ XT opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $64.26.
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
