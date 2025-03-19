Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 23,988,859 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 2.52% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $447,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHF stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

