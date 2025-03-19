Brooklyn FI LLC Has $250.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6,181.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 1.98% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $250,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,751,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,102,000 after acquiring an additional 650,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
