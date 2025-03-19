Brooklyn FI LLC Has $122.47 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6,349.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 1.50% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $122,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $102.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.