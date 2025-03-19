Brooklyn FI LLC Boosts Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 5,886.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,383,002 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 11.27% of BARK worth $34,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BARK by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BARK by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BARK by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BARK by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BARK by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $237.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price target on BARK in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BARK

BARK Profile

(Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.