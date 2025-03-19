Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires Shares of 20,608 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.