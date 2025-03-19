Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 44,580 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6,359.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after buying an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $474.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

