Brokers Set Expectations for Gossamer Bio FY2028 Earnings

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2029 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.86. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.