Brokers Set Expectations for Cadre’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cadre has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

