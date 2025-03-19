Brokers Issue Forecasts for BBW Q1 Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

NYSE:BBW opened at $35.92 on Monday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $623,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,127.25. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,020,589.20. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

