Brokerages Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Target Price at GBX 3,765

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,765 ($48.95).

SXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($41.34) to GBX 3,000 ($39.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,538 ($33.00) on Friday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,370 ($30.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.59). The firm has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,800.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,667.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 20.13%. On average, analysts predict that Spectris will post 194.7972456 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $26.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

