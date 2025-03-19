Brokerages Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $23.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.07.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 90.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 58,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

