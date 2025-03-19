Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 220,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,889. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 52.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Broadwind by 26.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 price target on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

