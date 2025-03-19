Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 220,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Broadwind Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,889. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 price target on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
