British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

