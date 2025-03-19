BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

BrightSpire Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

