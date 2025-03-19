Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHFAN opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

